TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of 6th Avenue in Troy is closed for water maintenance work. Troy officials said 6th Avenue between Middleburgh and Hoosick Streets is currently closed to vehicle traffic.

Northbound traffic on 6th Avenue will be detoured from Hoosick to River Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured from Middleburgh to River Street.

Officials said the closure is expected to continue into Tuesday. Traffic delays are expected. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and follow posted detours.