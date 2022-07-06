TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A part of 4th Street in Troy is set to close for water utility work on Thursday, July 7. Troy officials said 4th street between State Street and Broadway will be closed.

The road is set to close from 7 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Officials said crews will be installing a water service line near the intersection of 4th Street and State Street.

Traffic delays are expected. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, use the posted detour route, and follow posted parking restrictions. Homes and businesses on 4th Street will remain open and accessible during the closure.