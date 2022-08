TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.

Police said they observed a white BMW driving without their headlights on. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled down Fifth Avenue.

At least nine cars were hit, according to police. Some are heavily damaged.

No one was injured in the incident. The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.