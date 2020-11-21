Owl found inside the Rockefeller Tree is expected to be released into the wild this weekend

PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rockefeller the owl is expected to be released in the wild this weekend after his speedy recovery at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

The saw-whet owl has had quite the journey this past week. He made his way to New York City traveling inside the norway spruce tree that was cut in Oneonta. He was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the tree.

Ellen Kalish is the founder and director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center. The Center gets calls about birds all the time, but nothing quite like this one. “Right now, I am so fortunate to have picked up the phone and taken in this sweet little creature,” says Kalish. She says the bird has had several vet visits and clear x-rays. “…His body is unbroken, which to me is the miracle,” says Kalish.

Ellen has her fingers crossed that Rockefeller will be making his way back into the wild this weekend, latest Monday. (The Center will post a video on their Facebook page releasing Rockefeller.) Ellen is not sure if the bird will be released in Oneonta, because no one knows where the bird is exactly from. She says he shouldn’t have a problem adapting to the wildlife in Saugerties. “What we do know is that saw-whet owls are nomadic — and they don’t really have a terrority,” says Kalish.

Peter Dubacher from the Berkshire Bird Paradise in Petersburg takes care of a number of different types of birds. He has been taking care of birds for 50 years. Just like Ellen, Peter gets phone calls about birds in New York City, but he also gets calls about taking birds in from outside the country. “Every creature deserves compassion, respect and love…I am going to try to save as many creatures as I can,” says Dubacher. Peter says it’s all about preserving nature and that’s why he does this for a living. Peter and his family plan to educate the younger generations and invite them to their bird sanctuary. He says educating children about wildlife is what will help make our future brighter.

These types of nonprofit organizations rely a lot on donations. Ellen is thankful and shocked by how much the community has stepped up to support them. “The texts, emails and messages, and the donation button has not stopped,” says Kalish.