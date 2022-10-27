TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Rensselaer County dispatch told NEWS10 there was heavy smoke coming from the Center for Industrial Innovation building at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Dispatchers believe the fire started on the eighth floor of the academic building. The blaze had been extinguished, and crews were back in service, by about 2:30 a.m.

There has been no word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported to either firefighters or civilians, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.