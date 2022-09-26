TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe. Troy Fire Chief Eric J. McMahon said the call saved the entire row of buildings between the restaurant and Broadway, as a vacant single-family home went up in flames.

Police made the call at about 10:45 p.m., and fire crews from both Albany and Watervliet were called in for mutual aid. Chief McMahon said heavy fire could be seen on the first floor at 83 4th Street, which was quickly extinguished by the group.

There were no injuries to report after the blaze, McMahon said. An investigation remains ongoing.