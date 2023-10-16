NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has launched an investigation into a civilian death in Lansingburgh. The individual passed away following an encounter with officers from the Troy Police Department.

Police were called to a report of an active trespass complaint on October 13. While interviewing the resident, police saw a man leaving the home through a first-floor window. He was placed in handcuffs on the ground and positioned on his side, according to police.

The suspect began to show signs of medical distress. While one officer requested EMS, others removed the handcuffs and began providing medical aid. Narcan was given to the man, and police performed chest compressions until EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Every incident involving a police or peace officer who may have caused the death of a person is assessed by the OSI.