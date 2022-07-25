RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the New York State Police handed out 35 tickets as part of “Operation Hard Hat” in Rensselaer County. Troopers monitored traffic on Interstate 90 while crews made roadway repairs on Thursday, June 21.

During the detail, troopers blend in with the workers and watch for risky and unsafe behavior. Out of the 35 tickets handed out Thursday, 26 were for speeding in a work zone.

The state police urge motorists to drive responsibly in work zones. Follow the posted signage, and put down any distractions.

Move over a lane when it’s safe to do so, and slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. “Everyone working on the side of the road deserves to get back home to their loved ones,” said police.