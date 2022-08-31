TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As summer comes to a close, athletes are gearing up and getting ready for competition. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s (RPI) schedule is full at the latter end of the week and into the weekend as fall sports commence.

The local college, well known for its engineering and academics, has 21 athletic teams two of which compete in Division 1 ECAC Hockey while the others compete in Division 3 Liberty League.

Opening Home Schedule

Thursday 9/1: RPI Field Hockey vs Hartwick College 5 p.m., Harkness Field, Troy. RPI Women’s Soccer vs SUNY Oneonta 7 p.m. ECAV Stadium, Troy

RPI Women's Cross Country vs Russel Sage Colleges and College of Saint Rose 4:45 p.m., Harkness Track, Troy. RPI Men's Cross Country vs Russel Sage Colleges and College of Saint Rose 5:15 p.m., Harkness Track, Troy

RPI Field Hockey vs SUNY Geneseo 11 a.m. Harkness Field, Troy. RPI Football vs Dickinson College 1 p.m., ECAV Stadium, Troy. RPI Men's Soccer vs UMass Boston 6:30 p.m., ECAV Stadium, Troy

Spectators are allowed to attend athletic events on campus and throughout the year as winter and spring sports begin. RPI athletics amongst other local colleges such as Siena, Russell Sage, University at Albany, Skidmore and Saint Rose have or are excitingly beginning fall sports.