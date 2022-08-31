SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.

Opening day is also $1 Day. Fair admission, rides, and select food items are only $1. Veterans and active duty military can get in for free with military ID on Wednesday for Military Appreciation Day.

General admission is $13 every other day. Children 13 years and under always get in for free. If you would like a season pass for all six days, it’s $45. On Thursday, senior citizens 62 years and older can get in for only $5.

The Schaghticoke Fair is open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the rides opening at noon. Here is the daily event schedule at the fair this year.

Daily entertainment

Petting zoo and pony rides open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Royal Hanneford Circus at noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily

Swifty Swine Pig Races at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday

Cowboy Andy Rotz performs daily at noon, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Barfield Music Show at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily

August 31

4-H Livestock Show all-day

Vinny Michaels Duo at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rattail Jimmy at 7:30 p.m.

September 1

VT Tractor Pullers and Garden Tractor Pulls at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Donny Elvis at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tracy Byrd at 7:30 p.m.

September 2

Cattle Show at 9:30 a.m.

Goat Show at 9:30 a.m.

Jumping Fundamentals at 3 p.m.

Farm Tractor Pulls at noon and 6 p.m.

Tae Lewis at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

ERNEST at 7:30 p.m.

September 3

Open English Horse and Pony Show at 8:30 a.m.

Cattle Show at 9:30 p.m.

Sheep Judging and Lead Line at 9:30 a.m.

Lucky E Rodeo at noon and 6 p.m.

Fireworks at dark

Hanzolo at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Blue Machine at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

September 4

Open Western, Ranch Horse and Pony Show at 8:30 a.m.

NYTPA Tractor Pulls at noon and 6 p.m.

Soul Sky at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Hobbs Sisters at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

September 5