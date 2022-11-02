WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 518 Pajamas will be hosting an open mic night and pajama drive at the Crossroads American Grille on Sunday, November 13 starting at 1 p.m. The event, which is going into its eighth year, looks to support the Unity House in Troy.

Eventgoers are encouraged to bring a new pair of boy’s or girl’s pajamas, as they enjoy local talent singing on the open mic. Last year, 518 pajamas were able to collect over 1,440 pairs of pajamas, and are looking to top that mark this year. The organization will be taking donations until November 27, and anyone looking to donate or anyone with further questions can call (518) 495-2536.