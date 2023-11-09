TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, St. Peter’s Health Partners will host a public open house to gather more public input about the planned closure of the Burdett Birth Center. Hospital leaders, doctors, nurses, and others will be at the open house which starts at 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending virtually may do so online.

The Burdett Birth Center is Rensselaer County’s only maternity ward, and plans for its closure were first announced in June. The center is set to close by spring of next year.