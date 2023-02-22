TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year-old man has died after a crash involving a Troy Police car at the intersection of Hoosick and 15th Street at 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are currently investigating the crash.

According to police, Officer Justin Byrnes was responding in emergency operation mode to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance when the crash occurred. Officer Byrnes, another Troy Police Officer, and an uninvolved witness rendered emergency medical aid to the other driver.

The civilian driver was taken to Samaritan Hospital for further treatment by Troy Fire personnel but was ultimately pronounced dead. Hoosick Street was closed for several hours as police were investigating. Roads were opened as of 9 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.