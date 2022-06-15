TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oh Corn! Arepas and More, a restaurant serving Venezuelan and Latin American food, is reopening at a new location in Troy. The restaurant is set to open in the former River Street Cafe building at 429 River Street.

Oh Corn! Arepas and More closed its doors at its Halfmoon location on October 30, 2021. The owners, Jose Theoktisto and Belkis Castro, said they chose not to renew their lease in Halfmoon because the place was small, and there was limited parking and limited foot traffic. “We loved our patrons there, but for us to thrive we needed to be in a downtown area.”

“Troy is a very vibrant town in Upstate N.Y. It has charm, energy, diversity, and business appeal. Since we started doing the farmers market in 2017, we started looking into it,” said the owners.

The owners said they were looking for a new location to rent, but realized buying would be a better option for what they wanted to do with the restaurant. So, they bought the building at 429 River Street.

Arepas are made of ground maize dough and can be stuffed with cheese, meats, and vegetables. The Oh Corn! Arepas and More menu includes a variety of arepas, cachapas, tequeños and empanadas.

The owners plan to open the restaurant in phases. Oh Corn! Arepas and More will initially open on the first floor with a few tables and a patio with a similar menu. After six to 12 months, the owners plan to open a dining room and bar with 20 tables and seating for 60 people.

The building has to undergo renovations before the restaurant opens, which will take about two to three months. The owners hope to open for business before the end of the summer.