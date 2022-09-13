BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night. Deputies responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 9 p.m. and spoke with members of the responding fire department, who told them the pedestrian had already died.

Officials said the vehicle involved was off the roadway nearby, and fire crews were working to pull the driver out when they arrived. The driver was uninjured, according to Deputy Kyle Bourgault of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is still under investigation. The names of the victim and driver are not being released.

The dog that went missing after the crash was named “Dixie.” If you have any information on the dog’s whereabouts, or if you witnessed the crash, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 266-7640.