TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County officials gathered Thursday to share a message geared toward parents and educators. They were encouraged to speak to young people about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The “If you feel different, you drive different!” campaign is aimed at high schoolers who will be attending proms and senior dances and events over the next few weeks. Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo said increased patrols will be out enforcing the law.

“We want to prevent tragedies before they happen,” he said. “We don’t want to have to respond to them after.”

Law enforcement was also on hand to express their concern about the legalization of recreational marijuana, which could potentially lead to an increase in accidents caused by impaired drivers.