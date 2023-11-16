RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Sean M. Hood, 49, of Rensselaer, on Thursday. Hood is accused of having and promoting images depicting child sexual exploitation.

Hood was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his home. He was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Hood was arraigned at the East Greenbush Town Court. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.