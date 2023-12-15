PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thomas S. Burdick, 32, of Petersburgh, was arrested twice in the last two weeks. He is being held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash, of $200,000 bond.

State Police arrested Burdick on November 23 following an investigation into someone attempting to use forged currency at a business in Berlin. Police say the incident occurred on November 8, and that the cashier recognized that the currency was fraudulent and contacted law enforcement. Burdick reportedly fled the scene.

Police charged him with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. Burdick was released with an appearance ticket to Berlin Town Court on December 20.

On December 4, State Police responded to a residence in Berlin for a reported burglary. Police determined that Burdick entered the home without permission and stole multiple items, including the victim’s vehicle.

Burdick was arrested at his residence on December 5 and charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and petit larceny. Burdick was arraigned in the Berlin Town Court.

Police say Burdick was wearing some of the stolen items at the time of the arrest. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.