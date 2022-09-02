STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client’s purse. State Troopers were called to a home in Stephentown on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for a report of a theft in progress.

Police said while working in the home as a cleaner, Sarah G. Messick, 36, took the homeowner’s purse and ran off with it. After her arrest, Messick was charged with two counts of felony grand larceny.

Messick was processed at the State Police barracks in Sand Lake. She was released on a ticket to appear in Stephentown Town Court on Sept. 14.