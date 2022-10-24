NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon. Ingoldsby’s car was found on Shayvan Manor Road after the wreck, police said, and he was found walking a short distance from there.

Ingoldsby was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI), according to police. Troopers claim that he had a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years and did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

Ingoldsby was taken to the State Police barracks in Sand Lake for processing, where he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. He was issued tickets returnable to the Nassau Town Court on November 16.