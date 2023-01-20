TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police. During the investigation, undercover troopers were joined by a minor who tried to buy booze at 26 different locations.

The majority of businesses that sold to the minor were in Rensselaer, police said. SS&P Wine and Liquor Warehouse in West Sand Lake and Juniors Bar and Grill in Troy were the only two culprits outside the city. In Rensselaer, Sunoco, Chili’s Grill and Bar, Stewart’s, and Grapes and Grains Wine and Liquor were all cited.

The six people who allegedly sold alcohol to the minor were hit with a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully dealing with a child. According to police, the other 20 establishments complied with state liquor laws.