NY State Police investigating double murder-suicide in Schodack

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are currently investigating a double murder-suicide that occurred at a Town of Schodack residence at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Troopers say three people have died and a fourth person is being treated at Albany Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

According to NEWS10 ABC’s Jennifer Selig on Wednesday night, law enforcement on the scene included New York State Police, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau Police, and Schodack Police. The NEWS10 crew also saw five ambulances leaving the scene.

As of Thursday morning, NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno can confirm that police are not looking for any suspects and they say there is no threat to the public.

