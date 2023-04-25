TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local nursing students trained for a mock mass casualty event at Russell Sage on Tuesday. The training was a simulated mass casualty car crash.

Department of Health representatives and local first responders also took part. School officials said students were taught skills that will minimize injuries and maximize survival.

“It teaches them a whole other aspect of nursing, which is triaging, quickly assess, move on. It’s that nerve of steel training, too, where you want to stay calm and focused and your job is just to triage.”

Emergency personnel will be back on campus to facilitate the training on Wednesday and Friday.