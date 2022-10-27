CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center is hosting an OctoberFest and Job Fair celebration on Saturday, October 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Residents and family can attend as well as the local community.

The event will feature many entities such as live music, a costume contest, face painting, a foot truck, a pumpkin walk, and a cat adoption clinic. All proceeds will be donated to the cat adoption clinic. Among the Halloween fun, the center is also hosting a job fair. Riverside is looking for candidates to join its team and create a great community for residents to enjoy.

Mary Moss (middle) among other residents at Riverside

Riverside resident and Resident Council President Mary Moss states, “I have certainly seen a lot in a nursing home, and I can tell you that the staffing issue is horrible which sadly is the case for most nursing homes. They are all greatly understaffed and all of the residents which are part of a vulnerable population are suffering. For that, we are in great need of more CNAs LPNs, and RNs.” Mary has been disabled with rheumatoid arthritis since she was a baby. It wasn’t until she was 48 after her second major stroke that she became completely disabled leading her to join the community at Riverside for the 24/7 care she needs. At 51 Mary is a resident at Riverside as well as Resident Council President. She hopes to see the community thrive rather than be forgotten. “I like to be an advocate for the people that are often forgotten, and I feel I’m really making that my role here!”