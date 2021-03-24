North Troy teens gaining attention for environmental documentary

NORTH TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Created by North Troy teens, the documentary short “Echoes from Lock One” has been accepted into three film festivals with decisions from others pending. The film centers on water justice from the eyes and voices of youth in the area.

During the annual Uptown Summer program based at The Sanctuary for Independent Media, media makers, artists and scientists worked with teens in filming, audio recording, script writing, music production, dance, historical research as well as scientific testing to create this experimental, participatory documentary with a powerful message for change.

The documentary will premiere at the all-virtual Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital from March 18-28, 2021. In addition, “Echoes from Lock One” will be streaming online through the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival from April 11-25, 2021 and the Kansas City Film Festival International from April 12-18, 2021.

“Echoes from Lock One” is an investigation of the past, present and future of the Hudson River in North Troy.

The film was recorded, scripted, and edited by youth, in collaboration with Uptown Summer staff and visiting artists.

“The National Endowment for the Arts just included our ‘Echoes from Lock One’ trailer in their weekly report to the White House. It gives us hope that people at the top are listening to the voices of youth in North Central Troy as they share their message: ‘For justice and for our future… no more waiting!’” said Branda Miller, arts & education coordinator at The Sanctuary for Independent Media.

“Echoes from Lock One” was made with support from McCarthy Charities, the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region’s Bender Scientific Fund, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Justice Community Impact Grant Program, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and the Rensselaer County Department of Employment and Training Summer Youth Employment Program.

Want to watch the documentary? Stream it here!