North Troy Environmental Justice Film Festival celebrates local grassroots activism

Rensselaer County

north troy environmental justice film festival 2021

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Troy Environmental Justice Film Festival is presenting a variety of grassroots media projects with the goal of changing the world. From April 21 through May 5, a series of online screenings, presentations and workshops will highlight the struggles of “ordinary” people from Cohoes, New York to Arica, Chile.

The films will show how people are “confronting corporate polluters” and taking control.

Organized by The Sanctuary for Independent Media, the North Troy Environmental Justice Film Festival shows the “struggle against multinational capitalism by working people with everything to lose and nothing to gain but what they already have: health, home and happiness.”

Here is when the films will be shown:

  • April 21: “Local Media/Local Voices: The Struggle for Clean Air in the Hudson Mohawk Region”
    • This screening will also feature a panel
  • April 25: “Arica: A Toxic Waste Scandal” with “Our Soil”
    • This screening will also feature a panel
  • April 30: “Echoes from Lock One”
    • This screening will feature a Q&A with the filmmaker in collaboration with North Dakota Environmental Film Festival
  • May 5: “Witness to the Future” 25th anniversary screening

To register for the film festival, visit their website.

The North Troy Environmental Justice Film Festival takes place online and is free of charge.  Registration is required.

