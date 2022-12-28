NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested a North Greenbush woman on Tuesday, saying she falsely reported an incident alleging abuse and maltreatment of a child. Katherine Fallon, 63, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

On August 23, troopers received a report alleging abuse and maltreatment of a child in the town of North Greenbush. Police ran an investigation, and say they determined Fallon made false claims in the report to support her allegations.

Fallon surrendered herself to Schodack State Police, where she was processed and arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.