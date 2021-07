RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer sent out a notification warning that water would be interrupted throughout Thursday afternoon. Officials blame a “major” water main break.

The water main in North Greenbush also feeds East Greenbush and Rensselaer. A water shutdown is taking effect immediately and should last until about 5 p.m.

The areas that will be affected include: