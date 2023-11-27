NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. Emily Dziamba is 30 years old and was reported missing on Sunday.

Police say she last contacted family around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation. Law enforcement has provided an image of the car she may be in below.

If you see this car or have any information on Dziamba’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Walsh at (518) 283-5323. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.