North Greenbush Police investigating after string of vehicle crime

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen in two days. The incidents took place on October 6 and October 7.

On October 6, officers received reports of a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan being stolen from Streamview Lane. The vehicle, which has not been recovered at this time, is described as having Army National Guard stickers and Purple Heart Recipient stickers on the back window and a New York license plate with the registration HZG9556.

On October 7, shortly after 6:30 a.m. officers responded to reports that another vehicle had been stolen from the corner of Streamview Lane and Rt 150. The vehicle was recovered from Brunswick soon afterwards, but money and handguns had been stolen.

Police also received reports from residents close to Streamview Lane that their cars’ hoods had been opened and it appeared someone had attempted to remove the batteries from the vehicles.

Officers believe the two stolen vehicles had keys inside them and were unlocked at the time of the thefts. They are reminding all citizens to lock vehicles at night and to not leave keys or valuables inside.

It is currently unknown if the incidents are related, and the investigation is ongoing.

North Greenbush Police are also appealing for help from the public in checking any surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspect or suspects in the area either night. Of particular interest is Rt 150 and all side streets between Main Ave and Worthington Terrace.

Anyone who has had their car entered in that area in the last two nights is asked to report it by calling 518-283-5323, even if there is no desire to file an official report. That information is useful in putting together a timeline and clearer picture of the range of the activity.

Anyone with video they believe to have suspicious activity is also urged to contact the station to speak to a Detective.

