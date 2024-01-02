RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A developmentally disabled woman has been reported missing out of Rensselaer. Police said Kathryn Malek was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police said Malek was supposed to board a bus to a local mall and return within a few hours but did not and has not contacted family all day.

She is 66 years old and may be in need of medical attention. She is 4’11” and 110 lbs. She has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Greenbush Police Department at 518-283-5323.