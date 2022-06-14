NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Police said this group of people steal debit cards and checks from parked vehicles or gym lockers and use them at local bank branches.

According to police, the group is known to use disguises, so the woman may be wearing a wig. In this case, the transaction was denied by the bank but several other transactions throughout the Capital Region were completed for a total loss of about $16,000 in one day.

North Greenbush police said they are working with other agencies that had the transactions that were completed. Anyone who can identify this woman is asked to contact Detective Stehr at (518) 283-5323.

North Greenbush police are also reminding residents to avoid leaving anything valuable in their cars. If it has to be left in the car, don’t leave it in plain view. Residents should also double-check that their doors are locked, especially when parked at commercial locations.