NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department is trying to identify a suspicious man. They are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses said a man was acting suspiciously toward children in Snyder’s Lake. They said he began talking with kids and may have tried to grab one of them. Adults intervened, and he left the area.

He was described as a white male between 20 to 30 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was driving an emerald green, older model Honda with with four doors and tinted windows. Police said he was described as being clean cut and possibly missing teeth.

Police believe other residents may have seen the man or his car, and security cameras may have captured him. Police emphasize that the man’s intentions are not known, and they want to identify him quickly to determine his intent.

“While information is still being obtained regarding this incident, we feel it is best to put out what we have in the hopes that someone else may have seen the subject or know his identity,” Police Chief David Keevern said in a press release. “Anything that might have been seen, even if it may seem like an insignificant detail, may be very relevant to the investigation and could lead to identifying him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-283-5323.