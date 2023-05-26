WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 26-year-old North Greenbush man was cited to court early Friday morning after police say he threatened another man with a gun. Dylan Patti was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing after the alleged incident.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, outside Concetta’s Pizza House at 69 Main Avenue in Wynantskill. Witnesses reported that Patti was yelling aggressively at another man before pulling a handgun out of his backpack and threatening the victim with it, according to police reports.

Patti allegedly got away before the police were called. Officers tracked him down and arrested him at his Koon Street home, where they also found the gun used in the incident, police said.

Chief David M. Keevern of North Greenbush Police said it was a blank gun with blank cartridges in it. “The weapon is indistinguishable from one that is capable of firing bullets,” he noted. “The biggest concern was the possibility of a threat to public safety so identifying it quickly was paramount.”

Patti was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and released on an appearance ticket. His next court date has not yet been set.