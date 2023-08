NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of North Greenbush announced the return of their annual fair. The event will be held at Town Hall from September 8 through September 10.

The fair will feature rides, games, all kinds of vendors, and a wide array of food trucks. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Town Hall is located at 2 Douglas Street in Wynantskill. The fair is free to attend and open to the public.