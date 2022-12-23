NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last day of Christmas shopping is nearly upon us, and Mother Nature has made travel both difficult and dangerous. North Greenbush was hit by widespread flooding Friday morning, prompting road closures and travel advisories, according to an online statement from the town’s police department.

“If you can avoid this area, please do,” a spokesperson for North Greenbush Police said. “If you must travel the area, use extreme caution and don’t drive through standing water. You never know if the roadway has been undermined or how deep the water is.”

By 11 a.m. Friday, the most problematic roadways had been cleared, thanks to the North Greenbush Highway Department which had been scrambling around clearing clogged storm drains. At that time, a lot of water was still coming down the creeks, police said.

“We are watching the radar and see more precipitation but hoping it doesn’t hit until the temperature drops so it will be snow which is much more manageable,” the police department said in its online statement. “The immediate goal is to get standing water off roadways before it turns to ice.”