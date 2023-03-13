NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Greenbush Town Supervisor Joseph Bott III announced a local state of emergency due to the incoming storm. The area is expected to get several inches of snow, with some areas seeing over a foot.

The emergency will be in effect starting Monday, March 13 at 10 p.m. The emergency is set to end on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. The declaration will allow town workers to take whatever steps are necessary to protect life, property, public infrastructure and emergency services.

Several other communities have announced a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm set to impact the region. Check the latest from the Storm Tracker Weather Team to stay up to date with the latest weather news.