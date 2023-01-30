Pearson will take on the chamber role after a long career as operations manager of the Houston Field House at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on March 1, Norris Pearson will begin his role as the new President/CEO of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Pearson is leaving the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he worked for 29 years, the majority of which he served in operations roles.

Pearson has worked closely with the City of Troy on code compliance and emergency protocols and has been involved with the Rensselaer County Chamber for years. He was a member of the inaugural class of the Leadership Institute in 2006 and a past recipient of the YMCA’s President’s Award. Pearson is also a founding member of the Frear Park Conservancy in Troy.

“I have witnessed the Chamber’s evolution driven by the forward-thinking of its excellent past leaders and dedicated board of directors,” said Pearson. “I am excited to get started and it will be my honor to build on their work and forge new paths toward ensuring the Chamber’s strong position as a vital resource for businesses, a driver of economic development, and an advocate for Rensselaer County as a great place to live, work, and play.”