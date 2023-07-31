TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Norbi, the Troy Police canine (K9) who was stabbed 12 times responding to a burglary on Wednesday, July 5, has made a full recovery and is back to work. Norbi will again be working with his handler, Sergeant Daurio, as both resume their duties.

On the day of the attack, police responded to reports of an unknown suspect attempting to break into residences in the area of Donegal Avenue in the Emerald Greens neighborhood. K9 Norbi and his handler were one of the first arriving units in search of the suspect. Troy police say K9 Norbi began tracking the suspect and led the officers into a wooded area near Donegal Avenue. Norbi and his handler found the suspect in a wooded area and tried taking him into custody.

Barker says the suspect stabbed Norbi with a knife multiple times. The dog was removed from the situation by his handler and was taken to nearby Upstate Veterinary Specialties for evaluation and treatment.

The highly skilled and trained member of the Troy Police K9 unit has made a full recovery and is back in action.