TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy will soon have a new grocery store meant to fight food insecurity. The groundbreaking was held Monday for Bargain Grocery.

The store is a non-profit that buys excess food and sells it at a low price with the goal of reducing food waste while increasing access to fresh and healthy foods in underserved communities. They also provide secret financial assistance to people who need it.

“Food access, food affordability, and most importantly, to allow people that are less fortunate to be able to shop with dignity,” Bargain Grocery founder Pastor Mike Servello said. “To buy what they want, when they want it, in their neighborhood.”

The store will be located on River Street in the city’s north central neighborhood and is expected to open in May.