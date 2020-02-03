No manslaughter charges in fatal crash

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man charged in a drunk driving crash that killed a Columbia County man 14 months ago will not have his charges upgraded.

42-year-old Sean Kidd was indicted on several counts including aggravated DWI after the November 2018 crash on Route 20 in Schodack that killed 27-year-old James Law III.

It is not yet clear why the grand jury declined to upgrade the charges to manslaughter.

In most cases, drivers who are accused of driving drunk can avoid manslaughter charges in fatal crashes if it is proven that the other driver caused the crash.

