TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy resident was arrested and charged with neglecting his animals after police discovered nine dead animals at his residence. Tyler J. Valentine, 29, is facing nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Investigations began when a resident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Stow Ave reported a foul smell from a nearby apartment. A Troy Animal Control Officer, Troy Police, and representatives from the Troy Code Enforcement entered the apartment. They discovered nine animals deceased and at least one other animal alive but in terrible health.

Police report three dogs, four cats, one ferret, and one bearded dragon were deceased. Valentine was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Troy City Court at a later date for arraignment.