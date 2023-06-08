TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood is partnering with Nighthawks restaurant in Troy to celebrate their 5th anniversary with a block party. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 9.

The block party will feature food and drinks from Nighthawks and live music from DJ Mercy, with special performances from Brule County Bad Boys and The Men Who Loved Music. There will also be a speech from Chelly Hegan, UHPP’s president and CEO.

“Planned Parenthood is thrilled to partner with Nighthawks on this event to celebrate five years in Troy and we appreciate their willingness to use their milestone to help bring awareness of the vital healthcare services Planned Parenthood provides to the community. As a longtime resident of the Troy, it is incredible to see the community coming together to their show support for our work.” said Chelly Hegan.

In addition to offering two varied menus for inside and outdoors, Nighthawks will be joined for the celebration by other businesses on the block, including Bard & Baker, Naughter’s, and McAddy’s.