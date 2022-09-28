NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. The investigation is still ongoing.

Officers responded to the M&T Bank branch on Main Ave on September 27, around 2 p.m., for a report of Castro trying to withdraw cash from an account. Police reported that employees noticed Castro as the same person who withdrew $4,400 at the branch on North Greenbush Road just minutes before. Police say Castro was trying to withdraw another $3,800 at the Maine Avenue branch.

According to police, the system flagged the transaction as fraudulent and employees refused the transaction. Castro allegedly fled the building when he saw officers arriving and officers followed him as he ran to the Wynants Kill Creek and crossed it. Officers lost sight of Castro but captured him several minutes later in the area of Marion Avenue and Russell Avenue. Police reported Castro was found with multiple forged documents bearing the name of the actual account holder.

Charges

One count of third degree attempted grand larceny

One count of second degree forgery

Two counts of second degree possession of a forged instrument

One count of second degree identify theft

One count of second degree criminal impersonation

Officers reported Castro was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to the custody of

Rensselaer County Jail on no bail due to several prior felony convictions. He is due to return to court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing to identify accomplices.