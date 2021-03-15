New WellNow center opening in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WellNow Urgent Care and St. Peter’s Health Partners are opening a new health center in Rensselaer, they announced Monday. There, they’ll provide rapid COVID testing and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses every day.

“As many look for ways to safely resume spring activities like sports and travel, we’re proud to be a go-to resource for timely care and COVID-19 testing needs,” said Dr. John Radford, the President at WellNow Urgent Care.

Doors will open at the new facility—located at 573 N. Greenbush Road in Rensselaer—on Wednesday, March 17. It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment necessary—even for COVID tresting. Treatment will be available for for ailments like sprains, burns, colds, and allergies, while offering onsite X-rays, lab testing, and physicals.

Urgent care centers are a vital option for Americans seeking health care, providing access to fast, quality care. WellNow patients can walk in or schedule a visit online. The online portal also offers real-time updates on wait times at the office. WellNow also says it accepts most insurance.

“We’re thrilled to welcome new patients to our Rensselaer center and to welcome back patients who visited our previous location on Empire Drive,” said Dr. James K. Reed, President and CEO of St. Peter’s. “Supporting the health of the community is our top priority, and we’re excited to be bringing even more care and convenience to local residents.”

WellNow is among the country’s fastest-growing urgent care companies, and the Rensselaer location will be its 10th in the Capital Region through a joint venture with St. Peter’s. Other locations are in Albany, Clifton Park, glens Falls, Hudson, Latham, Niskayuna, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, and Troy.