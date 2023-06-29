CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A housing complex for older adults is launching a new program to help its residents stay active. The Spinney at Pond View in Castleton held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the start of Spinney Life, a wellness program designed for active adults living in their communities.

Organizers said it will benefit the physical and mental health of the residents.

“But it’s more than just providing them with a roof over their head,” Livewell Group Pres. and CEO Morgan Ruthman said. “It’s providing them with the types of resources that they can thrive with. That they can interconnect with their community members with.”

They also hope the program can be a model as more people live longer and want to remain independent.