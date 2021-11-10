New Veterans resource and Outreach Center opens at HVCC

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has opened a new Veterans Resource and Outreach Center in the Siek Campus Center. The center opened in time for Veterans Day on November 11.

“As we look ahead to Veterans Day, we are proud to demonstrate that Hudson Valley remains a veteran-friendly institution committed to helping all who have served our nation,” said President Roger Ramsammy. “Our new Veterans Resource and Outreach Center is an invaluable resource for hundreds of students and residents of our greater community.”

The college said they offer focused services and educational opportunities for active-duty military members and student veterans. They have also created scholarships aimed at veterans or those currently serving. The college currently serves about 300 student veterans each year.

The new center houses the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Program of Rensselaer County, which offers peer-to-peer support for any Rensselaer County veteran and works to help all Capital Region veterans re-enter into civilian life.

The center was funded through a bi-partisan effort in the New York State Legislature to fund the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Program. Rensselaer County was awarded $145,000 in the state budget to implement the program.