TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The TV pilot for a new series titled “The Fortunatos: Witch Mafia” is set to film in Troy from July 29 to August 4. The show is set in the 1970s and focuses on three Italian-American mafia princesses, who are also witches and are the incarnations of the ancient Roman Fates.

“Think of it as ‘Goodfellas’ meets ‘Stranger Things,’” said writer and director Nicole Coady.

The cast includes Paul Borghese, Eve Putrello, Ayden Skye, Cordelia Padovan and Michalina Scorzelli. Borghese is best known for acting in Netflix’s “The Irishman.” The pilot is written and directed by Coady and Dayva Weiss.

“The plot for the series is inspired by Dayva’s Italian-American aunts and her mom. They are the three sisters,” said Coady. “I went to a private school in Manhattan in the 70s amidst the glamor of the fashion industry. We selected Defazio’s Pizza for filming because it really gives that 70s vibe.”

The pilot is also set to film at Washington Place and Washington Park in Troy. Coady, who lives in Troy, said she had to coordinate shooting locations with “The Gilded Age” production team. “The Gilded Age” is set to film in Troy throughout August.

“It’s so much fun filming in Troy right now. On Sunday, we’re literally filming on a block that we’ll be filling with 1970s vintage cars to shoot a scene that portrays Little Italy in the 70s. The next day, that same location will be filled with horses and carriages filming ‘The Gilded Age’ on the same street. This is such a versatile location and we’re so grateful to ‘The Gilded Age’ for giving us the time to film on that block,” said Coady.