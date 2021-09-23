New Troy doggy daycare opens for pandemic pets, fur babies

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new doggy daycare named The Dogscape recently opened in Troy with the hopes of easing the transition back to work for both parents and their pets. Last Thursday, the business owners surrounded by city and county officials cutting the ribbon on their dream come true.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one in five households added a cat or dog—dubbed “pandemic pets”—according to a survey done by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). 

They say the response has been overwhelming, and have a waitlist until November.

Currently open three days a week, the duo hopes to open five days a week in the near future.

Not just a daycare, there is the Bark & Blow bar where pets can get their hair and nails done. 

