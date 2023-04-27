TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Troy opened a new facility meant to help with development in the city’s downtown. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday for a new Life Storage location.

It allows people to rent secure storage space that’s close to rental housing with the goal of taking some of the stress out of moving.

“It gives people from outside the suburban area who want to move back to that urban life an ability to consolidate their stuff and also be able to move in during that time and really speed up that process of moving in downtown,” Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce Membership Manager Michael Nagel said.

Officials hope it could also bring a boost to local businesses. Life Storage is located at 500 River St.